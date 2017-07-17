GST impact: Experts caution against zero-duty gold imports from South Korea

A number of traders have started importing gold coins and items at zero duty from countries that are part of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership (CEP) and Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India after the Goods and Service Tax (GST) came into force on July 1.

Previously, this route had been closed. Initially, in March of 2016, the government had imposed Excise duty of 12.5 per cent on gold jewellery, which acted as countervailing Duty (CVD) on the import of gold coins and jewellery from and countries. However, following guidance from certain experts on Indian law, traders started importing gold spoons and bowls where CVD protection was not available. Subsequently, the government stopped that too, blocking this route completely for the past six months.

However, Excise duty has been subsumed under Therefore, the three per cent on gold is also applicable on in any form. Import of gold items and coins from nations that are not part of the and will still attract 10 per cent basic Customs duty. The conditions under had permitted the import of gold in any form at one per cent import duty, and after 7 years, at zero duty.

With this route open once more, a half tonne of gold coins made in South Korea arrived in India last week. Another one tonne of imported coins will enter the Indian market this week, according to insiders.

Industry experts say, "Such imports coming at zero Customs duty are happening officially and disturbing the market. Even smuggled gold has a higher cost than this because smugglers have to run a network."

Bullion Federation Secretary Haresh Acharya says, "Zero duty imports are disturbing normal genuine business and it's a big loss to the exchequer also as Customs duty is not required to be paid. The seller only pays income tax, which is meagre, and sells such imported coins at a discount."

Acharya suggests that the government should immediately stop such imports by imposing 12 per cent cess on all goods under HS code 71.