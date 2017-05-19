TRENDING ON BS
GST impact on major manufacturing sectors to be largely neutral: Crisil

Crisil believes that industry stabilisation, under new tax regime, will take a couple of quarters

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), emphasis on value addition; amalgamation of a large number of central and state taxes into a single tax will allow free flow of tax credit in intra and inter-state transactions, says ratings agency Crisil.

Here's the full text of Crisil report on effect of GST on major manufacturing sectors.

(Click on picture for full report)
(Click on picture for full report)

 

