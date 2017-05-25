GST impact on telecom sector: Keeping an eye on tax levy, says Manoj Sinha

Govt proposed to levy 18% tax on telecom services under GST regime, current tax is 3%

Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha on Thursday said he is monitoring developments in the sector on account of proposed increase in levy on operators under the regime, amid fears of hike in prices after July 1.



The has proposed to levy 18 per cent on telecom services under the Goods and Services (GST) regime.



"Telecom operators have already been paying 15 per cent 3 per cent difference is there. We are considering that at our level.



"They (telecom companies) will also meet Council members. We are monitoring it seriously at our level," Sinha said while sharing achievements of the in the last three years.



Telecom operators have said there will be an increase in the cost of phone services after is implemented from July 1.

