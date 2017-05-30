GST impact: PC majors HP, Dell look to cash in

An estimated 6 million new taxpayers are expected to come on board for GST

Global information technology (IT) and hardware makers HP and Dell are offering customised products to small and medium enterprises for enabling the latter to comply with the requirement of the new goods and services tax (GST) regime.An estimated six million new taxpayers are expected to come on board for GST. HP, the country's largest maker of personal computers (PCs), is offering hardware, GST invoicing software, cloud service, internet connectivity and troubleshooting, in both English and Hindi. It has partnered with consultancy KPMG for software solutions and with Amazon for storage, for files and invoices, on the cloud. It will also offer call centre services for taxation-related queries and other software solutions, for two years."It is part of our endeavour to grow the business with IT automation. The initiative will help small businesses tide over the initial turbulence once GST comes in. We expect to sell 100,000 combo offers in the next six months," Sumeer Chandra, managing .

Global information technology (IT) and hardware makers HP and Dell are offering customised products to small and medium enterprises for enabling the latter to comply with the requirement of the new goods and services tax (GST) regime. An estimated six million new taxpayers are expected to come on board for GST. HP, the country’s largest maker of personal computers (PCs), is offering hardware, GST invoicing software, cloud service, internet connectivity and troubleshooting, in both English and Hindi. It has partnered with consultancy KPMG for software solutions and ...

Arnab Dutta & Kiran Rathee