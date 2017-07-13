TRENDING ON BS
GST clouds over FMCG may get darker in September quarter

Full impact of GST will be felt in the second quarter as trade struggles to move to the new regime

Viveat Susan Pinto & Arnab Dutta  |  Mumbai | New Delhi 

The prospect of a tougher September quarter looms large for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs) companies as the full impact of the transition to the goods and services tax (GST) is likely to be felt during this period. While the June quarter saw trade destocking in the last 10 to 15 days of the period, companies and analysts Business Standard spoke to said the problem will persist for a longer duration in the three months to September 30.   "GST is a huge reform and transition will take time. While our internal systems are ready transition (within wholesale) will take another 30 ...

