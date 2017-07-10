GST impact: Shoppers Stop breaks down silos

Fashion retailer uses technology to adopt unified inventory management systems across warehouses

With India adopting the goods and services tax (GST), a number of organisations have taken the lead in upgrading their business processes and invested heavily in the back end and technology infrastructure to ensure a smooth transition to the new indirect tax regime. Among retailers, Shoppers Stop has been quick to seize the opportunity and has leveraged the GST roll-out to overcome silos by adopting a unified inventory view across its warehouses. Shoppers Stop has deployed the JDA Warehouse Management Solution (WMS) to help it fulfil its omni-channel vision of achieving 20 per ...

Sangeeta Tanwar