GST impact: Shoppers Stop breaks down silos

With India adopting the goods and services tax (GST), a number of organisations have taken the lead in upgrading their business processes and invested heavily in the back end and technology infrastructure to ensure a smooth transition to the new indirect tax regime. Among retailers, Shoppers Stop has been quick to seize the opportunity and has leveraged the GST roll-out to overcome silos by adopting a unified inventory view across its warehouses. Shoppers Stop has deployed the JDA Warehouse Management Solution (WMS) to help it fulfil its omni-channel vision of achieving 20 per ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?