GST impact: Small and medium firms grapple with big issues

A fortnight into the goods and services tax (GST), small and medium dealers and manufacturers are grappling with issues of the new indirect taxation system. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will chair the 19th meeting of the GST Council on Monday, via video conference. This would be the first meeting after implementation and has been advanced from earlier planned on August 5. Sources said the meeting would discuss tweaking of rates on some products, besides taking stock of the roll-out of the indirect tax system. This has unleashed a wave of happiness among traders, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?