GST impact: Small and medium firms grapple with big issues

A fortnight into the goods and services tax (GST), small and medium dealers and manufacturers are grappling with issues of the new indirect taxation system. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will chair the 19th meeting of the GST Council on Monday, via video conference. This would be the first meeting after implementation and has been advanced from earlier planned on August 5. Sources said the meeting would discuss tweaking of rates on some products, besides taking stock of the roll-out of the indirect tax system. This has unleashed a wave of happiness among traders, ...