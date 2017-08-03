GST impact: Demand for hybrid cars drops

for is on a decline since July 1, when companies raised prices by as much as twenty per cent to pass on the impact of higher Goods and Services Tax (GST). In most other markets, the hike has been about ten per cent while the impact as almost 20 per cent in Delhi. Toyota, which was seeing a gradual acceptance of its Camry hybrid, has seen dip by about 30 per cent. Maruti Suzuki, the biggest car maker, with its mild hybrid vehicles and Ertiga, said a 'steep decline' is visible.

Ciaz, a mid-size sedan had grown to become the largest vehicle in its segment. Of the 5,200 plus units of sold by the company every month, seventy per cent happened to be the diesel variant with a mild hybrid. It is this model that is now significantly expensive. Take the case of the Sigma Smart Hybrid It was selling at an ex-showroom price of Rs 7.89 lakh in Delhi. This car now commands a price of Rs 9.42 lakh. The increase is Rs 1.53 lakh or about 19 per cent. In markets outside Delhi, the increase is about 10 per cent. Maruti had introduced hybrid in 2015 and then expanded this technology to

"There is a big decline in customer enquiries for hybrid vehicles. Duty has changed suddenly and impacted pricing adversely. We will require two-three months to get a trend but there is certainly a steep decline," said R S Kalsi, executive director (marketing & sales) at Besides Ciaz, Maruti was also selling its multi- purpose vehicle in hybrid variants. for is shifting to petrol variants which earlier brought just 30 per cent of sales. Kalsi said the company is adjusting production plans to make more petrol variants now. Petrol variants of have turned marginally cheaper under The impact on hybrid will, in the long run, determine Maruti's leadership in the segment where it had overtaken Honda City in FY17.

Toyota, which used to sell almost hundred Camry until recently, said there has been a 30-35 per cent drop in bookings. "We are seeing challenges in the for Camry Hybrid. Customers are anticipating that rates could come down if the Council takes a re-look at the rate for hybrid vehicles," said N Raja, director and senior vice-president (sales & marketing) at had introduced the Camry Hybrid in 2013 and a new Camry Hybrid was launched early this year. Last year, had increased by ten per cent. It also brought the Prius hybrid in February and said it is reiterating its 'commitment' to hybridisation in India. It was planning to extend hybrid technology to smaller vehicles.

India has decided to tax hybrid vehicles at 43 per cent (including a 15 per cent cess), a rate identical to taxes that luxury cars attract under the Hybrid vehicles earlier attracted taxes of about 30 per cent and in markets like Delhi it was even lower due to a differential in VAT. Industry body Siam has approached the government with a request to bring down the rate on hybrid vehicles from 28 to 18 per cent while doing away with the cess.

"Hybrid technology is a stepping stone towards the vision of electric vehicles. We have made a request to the authorities and we are hopeful. If a hybrid is encouraged, it will lead to the development of components that can be later used for electric vehicles and such localisation will happen to bring costs down," said Kalsi. Players like Hyundai have decided to re-look at their hybrid plans for India.