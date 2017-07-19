GST impact: Truck drivers enjoy the free run

Two weeks into the new tax regime, Business Standard reporters hitchhike on goods-laden trucks plying on important highways from Delhi to gauge the mood of drivers and verify various claims first-hand Just after midnight at Naya Bazar market, near the New Delhi railway station, labourers were trudging on a wooden plank to load Roop Mohammed’s Chandigarh-bound truck with grocery outside the office of Chamba Manali Transport Corporation. These labourers are paid Rs 10-12 for lifting each 100 kg weight. On a normal night, a group of three men load 50-60 tonnes and the earnings ...