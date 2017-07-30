GST impact: Trucks' travel time in interstate movement drops 20%, says govt

Post-GST, travel
time for long-haul trucks
have reduced by at least a fifth, Ministry of Road Transport
and Highways has said.
"A typical truck spent 20 per cent of its runtime at interstate checkposts (pre GST)...Inter-state check posts removed, travel time of long-haul trucks, other cargo vehicles
cut by at least one-fifth," the Ministry has said in a recent report.
On an average, a truck in India
runs an annual distance of 60,000 kms, as against 200,000 km in the West.
The Ministry said trucks
earlier took 50-65 hours in reaching Kolkata from Chennai and the travel
time now stands reduced by 20 per cent.
This was corroborated from interviews with transporters as well as GPS data
of express transporters.
Road Transport
and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, had last week said that India's logistics
sector stands to gain the most under the GST
regime as costs will dip by almost 20 per cent.
Monitoring and collection of sales tax
at inter-state check posts led to major traffic congestion at these points, resulting in slower movement of freight
and passenger, and consequently higher costs and pollution, it said and added, an average Indian truck covers only about 50,000-60,000 km a year as against 3 lakh km done by a truck in the US.
The unified tax regime has obviated the need for inter- state check posts. This will result in reducing travel
time of long-haul trucks
and other cargo vehicles
by at least one- fifth, the report said.
"This, coupled with the proposed E-way bill that will require online registration for movement of goods
worth more than Rs 50,000, will ease the movement of freight
further and bring in more transparency
to the whole process. Efficient freight
movement will also boost the demand for high tonnage trucks, which will, in turn, reduce the cost of transportation
of freight," the report said.
A single GST
regime also means an optimised warehousing structure.
Earlier, companies had to maintain warehouses in every state due to different taxation slabs. GST
does away with the need to have such separate warehouses. This means, a leaner and smarter logistics
chain. This will also encourage more investment
in the warehousing business.
Pre-GST, the statutory tax rate
for most goods
worked out to about 26.5 per cent.
"Post-GST, most goods
are expected to be in the 18 per cent tax range," the government said.
India
currently has very high logistics
cost -– about 14 per cent of the total value of goods, as against 6-8 per cent in other major countries.
GST
will serve to bring down the logistics
cost to about 10-12 per cent by facilitating efficient inter-state flow of goods
and accelerating the demand for logistics services.
