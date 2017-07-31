GST: India Inc sees long-term benefits despite short-term disruptions

The picture remains hazy for India Inc a month after the goods and services tax (GST) was introduced. Companies across sectors from fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) to retailing, real estate and construction say they are grappling with transition challenges as trade, shoppers and suppliers struggle to make the switch. Manufacturers, in particular, have felt the destocking pinch the hardest, as the FMCG trade steps away from giving purchase orders to companies. Most traders and small-time suppliers Business Standard spoke to say they need time to fully transition to the new ...