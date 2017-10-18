The government plans to implement in all states an e-way bill system to track the movement of goods under the new indirect tax regime, bolstered by a "successful" project being carried out in Karnataka. The system will be put in place by March, as part of the goods and services tax (GST) regime. The government claims the bill system will help check GST evasion and will not work against honest taxpayers. Experts say it will increase compliance burden for companies. The GST Council had deferred implementation of the e-way bill, which was to be put in place by ...