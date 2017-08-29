JUST IN
Over 3.6 million businesses file GST returns
GST like new daughter-in-law, needs time to adjust: Arjun Ram Meghwal

GST will subsume 17 indirect taxes and many cess, says Meghwal

GST: Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday said the GST is like a new “daughter-in-law” who takes time to adjust to the family and the government has brought this new law for the country’s growth.

He also said the real estate industry should communicate to the government if they are facing any issues related to the GST. “We bring daughter-in law so that family grows and grows in right direction. Similarly, GST is a new bride for the country. We have brought this law so that country grow in a right direction,” Meghwal said addressing a realty conference organised by NAREDCO.

He was responding to SBI’s Managing Director (National Banking Group) Rajnish Kumar’s comment that there was “not much clarity” about GST.

Meghwal said the GST will subsume 17 indirect taxes and many cess, and this will lead to increase in tax net and collection.

