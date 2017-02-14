GST likely to halt economy: Andrew Holland

Large companies may understand how to implement GST but not so sure about SMEs, says Avendus CEO

Large companies may understand how to implement GST but not so sure about SMEs, says Avendus CEO

Even as the economy is getting itself together post-note ban shock, the implementation of goods and services (GST) is also likely to cause serious disruptions, Avendus Capital Alternate chief executive said on Tuesday.



"Valuations are challenging. We are seeing early signs of pick-up from but its not a V-shape pick-up and will not be a V-shaped recovery" Holland told reporters here.



In a V-shaped decline, the economy suffers a sharp but brief period of decline with a clearly defined trough, followed by a strong recovery.



" implementation has the real risk of again halting or having shock effects on the economy... These are the short-term challenges to the economy," he added.



"Large companies may understand how to implement but we are not so sure about small and medium enterprises," he added.



Further, he noted that while various financial experts have pegged earnings growth at 20 per cent for fiscal 2018, it is likely to be lower at 10 per cent considering the many downside risks.



will replace a jumble of levies to create one of the world's biggest single market. A single will make it easier to do business in the Asia's third largest economy as also help combat evasion, boost revenue for the government.



The new taxation regime is likely to be rolled out from July or latest by end September.

Press Trust of India