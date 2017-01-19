GST: Luxury, standard, basic tax slabs to replace current rate on services

Just as for goods, the goods and services tax (GST) Council is planning to bring different rates of tax for services as well. The highest rate would be for “luxury” services. This means, instead of a uniform rate of tax on all services, including cess and surcharge, there would possibly be three rates: luxury, standard and basic. It will be the first time since tax on services was introduced in July 1994 that there would be more than one rate for the tax. The topic has been debated in the committee of secretaries set up by the GST Council that comprises ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?