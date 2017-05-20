TRENDING ON BS
Planning to buy a luxury car or an SUV? You may have to pay less due to GST
Business Standard

GST: Luxury travellers to feel the pinch

GST would lead to an increase of 1.3% from current 3.7% in fares for air-conditioned class in trains

BS Reporters  |  New Delhi 

The new GST will make your travel cheaper but be prepared for a bigger hole in the pocket if you are a luxury traveller. True to its aim of making travel more affordable, the tax rate has not been raised on the transport sector. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday announced the rate at five per cent (rail, air and road travel). This is less than the prevailing six per cent, while both passenger and sleeper class rail travel have been exempted from GST.  Another reason for keeping the rate on transport services in the lower bracket is because unlike other sectors, many ...

