GST: Luxury travellers to feel the pinch

The new GST will make your travel cheaper but be prepared for a bigger hole in the pocket if you are a luxury traveller. True to its aim of making travel more affordable, the tax rate has not been raised on the transport sector. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday announced the rate at five per cent (rail, air and road travel). This is less than the prevailing six per cent, while both passenger and sleeper class rail travel have been exempted from GST. Another reason for keeping the rate on transport services in the lower bracket is because unlike other sectors, many ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?