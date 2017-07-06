GST makes cars cheaper by up to Rs 3 lakh: Full list of discounts offered

Automobile
manufacturers have welcomed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and many are passing on the benefits of reduced tax to consumers by reducing the price of their car models. Earlier, the tax incidence on cars
ranged between 28 per cent and 45 per cent. After the implementation of GST
in the country on July 1, the tax has been reduced to a maximum of 43 per cent.
Most of the automobile
manufacturers have already started passing on the GST
benefit to consumers. Here is a list of cars
that you can purchase at a reduced price tag:
Maruti Suzuki
Alto
Photo: Official Website
The entry-level hatchback model sees price reduction in the range of Rs 2,300 to Rs 5,400
Wagon R
Photo: Official Website
The top -selling hatchback sees price reduction in the range of Rs 5,300 to Rs 8,300.
Swift
Photo: Official Website
The powerful hatchback sees price reduction in the range of Rs 6,700 to Rs 10,700.
Baleno
Photo: Official Website
The newly launched Baleno
also sees the price reduction in the range of Rs 6,600 to Rs 13,100.
Swift Dzire
The sedan version of Swift sees price reduction in the range of Rs 8,100 to Rs 15,100.
Ertiga
Photo: Official Website
The price of MUV sees price reduction of Rs 21,800.
Ciaz
Photo: Official Website
The price of the premium sedan is reduced by up to Rs 23,400.
Vitara Brezza
Photo: Official Website
The latest sub 4-meter SUV becomes cheaper by Rs 10,400 to Rs 14,700.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor
Fortuner
Photo: Official Website
The price of the premium SUV has been reduced by up to Rs 2,17,000.
Innova Crysta
Photo: Official Website
The premium MUV sees reduction in price by up to Rs 98,500
Corolla Altis
Photo: Official Website
The price of premium sedan has been reduced by up to Rs 92,500.
Platinum Etios
Photo: Official Website
The sedan version of Etios becomes cheaper by Rs 24,500.
Etios Liva
Photo: Official Website
The hatchback version of Etios becomes cheaper by up to Rs 10,500.
Brio
Photo: Official Website
The hatchback sees price cut of up to Rs 12,279.
Amaze
Photo: Official Website
The compact sedan sees price reduction of up to Rs 14,825.
WR-V
Photo: Official Website
The recently launched WR-V also gets price reduction by up to Rs 10,064.
City
Photo: Official Website
The mid-sized sedan has seen a reduction in the range of Rs 16,510 and Rs 28,005.
BR-V
Photo: Official Website
The BR-V prices will come down by up to Rs 30,387.
CR-V
Photo: Official Website
The premium SUV has also seen a price drop of up to Rs 1,31,663.
Ford
Endeavour
Photo: Official Website
The company's flagship SUV becoming cheaper by up to Rs 3 lakh.
Figo
Photo: Official Website
The price of hatchback sees price reduction of Rs 28,000.
EcoSport
Photo: Official Website
The compact SUV sees price cut of up to Rs 8,000.
With inputs from PTI
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU