GST may cover fuel, power: Sushil Modi

The GST
Council would consider imposing the goods and services tax
on electricity, fuel and some other items, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi
said in New Delhi.
“Electricity, real estate, stamp duty, and petroleum products should become part of the GST.
This will be our (GST
Council’s) endeavour,” Modi said, at the annual meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
He added it would be difficult to set a deadline for this but it could be accomplished without amending the Constitution.
If GST
were imposed on fuel, it would attract the highest tax
slab and states would be free to levy a cess in order to protect their revenue, Modi pointed out.
He also said GST
slabs could be lowered after tax
collection stabilised. “The highest tax
slab of 28 per cent could be brought down to 25 per cent and two tax
slabs of 12 per cent and 18 per cent could be merged,” he added.
Speaking at the event, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra
said GST
collections dipped in October because “production by MSMEs declined by almost 40 per cent”. He added compensation to states for revenue losses due to imposition of the GST
stood at Rs 39,111 crore in the four months since July.
Modi, who heads the group of state finance ministers for fixing issues with the GST
Network, defended Infosys, which has designed its architecture and is responsible for running it. “We have hired the best company for this,” he pointed out, adding that only 30 per cent of the GST
Network’s capacity had been utilised so far.
Jammu & Kashmir Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu
said GSTN
should have briefed the council about preparedness. GSTN
failed in this respect and glitches were being sorted out, he added.
“Give it another three to four months. If the government and the GST
Council are as responsive as they have been, what we have in the making is a robust GST
which works for business, the central government and the states,” he said.
