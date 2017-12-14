GST may cover fuel, power: Sushil Modi

The Council would consider imposing the goods and services on electricity, fuel and some other items, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said in New Delhi.

“Electricity, real estate, stamp duty, and petroleum products should become part of the This will be our ( Council’s) endeavour,” Modi said, at the annual meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

He added it would be difficult to set a deadline for this but it could be accomplished without amending the Constitution.

If were imposed on fuel, it would attract the highest slab and states would be free to levy a cess in order to protect their revenue, Modi pointed out.

He also said slabs could be lowered after collection stabilised. “The highest slab of 28 per cent could be brought down to 25 per cent and two slabs of 12 per cent and 18 per cent could be merged,” he added.

Speaking at the event, West Bengal Finance Minister said collections dipped in October because “production by MSMEs declined by almost 40 per cent”. He added compensation to states for revenue losses due to imposition of the stood at Rs 39,111 crore in the four months since July.

Modi, who heads the group of state finance ministers for fixing issues with the Network, defended Infosys, which has designed its architecture and is responsible for running it. “We have hired the best company for this,” he pointed out, adding that only 30 per cent of the Network’s capacity had been utilised so far.

Jammu & Kashmir Finance Minister said should have briefed the council about preparedness. failed in this respect and glitches were being sorted out, he added.

“Give it another three to four months. If the government and the Council are as responsive as they have been, what we have in the making is a robust which works for business, the central government and the states,” he said.