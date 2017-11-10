GST meet today: Congress FMs will force changes in rates, says Chidambaram

Former Minister P Chidambaram on Friday said he is hopeful of a "shower of changes in GST rates" in lieu of the (GST) Council meeting in today.

FMs letter to Mr Jaitley will set the tone for discussions in the GST Council today. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 10, 2017

FMs letter exposes the structural flaws in the design and implementation of GST. Govt can no longer duck these issues. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 10, 2017

Expect a shower of changes in GST rates from today. Panic-stricken govt has no option but to concede demands for change. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 10, 2017

Thanks to Gujarat elections, Govt forced to heed advice of Opposition and experts on flaws in implementation of GST. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 10, 2017

Govt avoided debate and voting in Rajya Sabha on GST Bills. Now, they cannot avoid a debate in public domain or in the GST Council. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 10, 2017

Citing the political tussle in poll-bound Gujarat, Chidambaram claimed that the government was "forced to heed the advice of Opposition and experts on flaws in implementation of GST." Further, he claimed that debates on GST can no longer be avoided on a public domain, and the letter written by the Congress-ruled state ministers to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley would "set the tone for discussions" during the meeting.

" FMs letter exposes the structural flaws in the design and implementation of GST. The can no longer duck these issues. FMs will force changes in today. Agra, Surat, Tiruppur and other hub towns are watching," he tweeted.

On a related note, day two of the 23rd meeting of the GST Council is slated to be held later in the day in Guwahati and will be chaired by Minister Jaitley.

Reports suggest that the council is likely to take up the issue of benami properties and inclusion of real estate under the GST ambit during the meeting. The council is also expected to review some items under the 28 percent slab, along with a review of slashing rates on restaurants and proposals on extended liberalisation of