GST: Modi govt raises tax on cigarettes

The higher rate will be effective from July 18, Jaitley told reporters in New Delhi on Monday.

Reuters 

Photo: Shutterstock
  India has raised the total tax on cigarettes resulting in an increase of as much as Rs 792 ($12.31) for every 1,000 cigarettes, adding about Rs 5000 crore ($777 million) in revenues for the government, finance minister Arun Jaitley said.

The new tax rate is part of a new Goods and Service Tax (GST) unveiled on July 1 in the country's biggest tax reform in the 70 years since independence.

After GST was rolled out, cigarettes initially became cheaper because the total tax burden had come down by about 6-7 percent. The tax was increased after an uproar from anti-tobacco and several health groups.

