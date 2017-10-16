Bringing real estate under the goods and services tax (GST) could take much longer than expected, even as finance ministers are slated to discuss the issue in Guwahati next month. Deliberations will have to be held at the meeting (due November 10) of the GST Council on whether only land will come under the new indirect tax or if stamp duty will also be included, a senior source in the Council told Business Standard. The other important issue is whether bringing in these two will require Constitutional amendments or only legislative changes in the respective ...