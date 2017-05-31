TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » GST

Ethanol buy to knock back OMCs by Rs 95 cr in GST regime

Ethanol buy to knock back OMCs by Rs 95 cr in GST regime
Business Standard

GST: Opportunity for the textile and apparel sector

The sector is also a vehicle of social transformation, especially for women

Rakesh Biyani & Rahul Mehta 

The deferral of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council’s decision to fix the tax rate for textiles and apparel at the June 3, 2017, meeting did not come as a surprise to the industry. The decision requires further deliberations; it would have an impact not only on consumers but also on the millions of workers employed. The textile and apparel sector plays a critical role in the Indian economy. Its share to GDP and exports are 6 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively. The sector is the second largest employer, with direct employment of over 50 million and indirect ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

GST: Opportunity for the textile and apparel sector

The sector is also a vehicle of social transformation, especially for women

The sector is also a vehicle of social transformation, especially for women The deferral of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council’s decision to fix the tax rate for textiles and apparel at the June 3, 2017, meeting did not come as a surprise to the industry. The decision requires further deliberations; it would have an impact not only on consumers but also on the millions of workers employed. The textile and apparel sector plays a critical role in the Indian economy. Its share to GDP and exports are 6 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively. The sector is the second largest employer, with direct employment of over 50 million and indirect ... image
Business Standard
177 22

GST: Opportunity for the textile and apparel sector

The sector is also a vehicle of social transformation, especially for women

The deferral of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council’s decision to fix the tax rate for textiles and apparel at the June 3, 2017, meeting did not come as a surprise to the industry. The decision requires further deliberations; it would have an impact not only on consumers but also on the millions of workers employed. The textile and apparel sector plays a critical role in the Indian economy. Its share to GDP and exports are 6 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively. The sector is the second largest employer, with direct employment of over 50 million and indirect ...

image
Business Standard
177 22