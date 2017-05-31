GST: Opportunity for the textile and apparel sector

The sector is also a vehicle of social transformation, especially for women

The sector is also a vehicle of social transformation, especially for women

The deferral of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council’s decision to fix the tax rate for textiles and apparel at the June 3, 2017, meeting did not come as a surprise to the industry. The decision requires further deliberations; it would have an impact not only on consumers but also on the millions of workers employed. The textile and apparel sector plays a critical role in the Indian economy. Its share to GDP and exports are 6 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively. The sector is the second largest employer, with direct employment of over 50 million and indirect ...

Rakesh Biyani & Rahul Mehta