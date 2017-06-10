Jewellers to suffer GST pain due to inverted tax structure

The goods and services tax (GST) could block about three-fourths of jewellers’ working capital and impact their profitability due to an inverted duty structure.
Simply put, jewellers will collect less tax from customers than the tax they would have paid for buying gold
and converting it into jewellery. This is because of a 3 per cent tax on gold
and jewellery but 18 per cent tax on making charges.
Data compiled by the apex bullion dealers body, the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), showed that the GST
structure will block 87 per cent working capital.
“Nearly 95 per cent of jewellers do not have their own manufacturing units and, therefore, make their jewellery through job workers/manufacturers. It clearly means that the input GST
rate on making charges will be 18 per cent but the output GST
rate of gold
jewellery is fixed at 3 per cent. Jewellers have to file for refund of excess GST
paid,” said Surendra Mehta, National Secretary, IBJA.
Considering jewellery manufacturing is a labour intensive industry, blockage of working capital would be a big blow for the industry.
“Jewellery manufacturers would be paralysed with the blockage of funds. We met government officials who heard our problems and found merit in our claim. The government would have to refund excess tax collected,” said Nitin Khandelwal, chairman, All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation
(GJF).
“We have urged the government to keep the GST
rate on making charges for jewellery at ‘zero’ . We, however, won’t mind paying a maximum 3 per cent of GST
on making charges, similar to that in gold, which would help us avoid complications in compliance,” said Khandelwal.
While the government is yet to clarify the applicable rate of GST
on making charges, the industry presumes that the 18 per cent rate announced on entire job work facility will be applicable for jewellery making also.
“We have requested the government to adjust the GST
rate on gold
and gold
jewellery in such a way that jewellers need not apply for refund or else allow jewellers to show gold
and making charges content separately so that 3 per cent GST
can be collected on the gold
component and 18 per cent on making charges from final consumers,” the representation submitted to the Finance Ministry said.
The final decision is expected on June 11 when the next meeting of the GST
Council is scheduled.
|
How GST works on ornaments made by job worker/manufacturer (Rs/kg)
|
Purchase
|
Gross amount (rounded off)
|
GST rate (%)
|
Total GST amount
|
Amount payable/receiveable to/ from supplier/customer
|
Gold
|
3,00,000
|
3
|
9,000
|
309,000
|
6% making charges
|
18,000
|
18
|
3,240
|
21,240
|
Total Rs (A)
|
318,000
|
|
12,240
|
330,240
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
|
Jewellery (B)
|
321,000
|
3%
|
9,630
|
330,630
|
Difference (B–A)
|
3,000 (jeweller's profit)
|
|
2,610 (extra tax paid which jeweller has to claim)
|
390 (balance available on sale
of jewellery due to inverted duty
or excess tax paid by him)
|
%age of profit
|
|
|
87
|
13
|
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association
