GST rate revision: List of all items in the 18% slab

Consumers have been advised to take note of reductions while making purchases

BS WebTeam  |  New Delhi 

GST
Photo: Shutterstock

The GST Council had on November 10 lowered the rates for 178 items in the highest tax slab of 28 per cent. Following the Friday meet, a GST rate of 18 per cent was fixed for the following items:  

ITEMS THAT WOULD ATTRACT 18% GST FROM NOV 15
  • Wires, cables, insulated conductors, electrical insulators, electrical plugs, switches, sockets, fuses, relays, electrical connectors
  • Electrical boards, panels, consoles, cabinets etc for electric control or distribution
  • Particle/fibre boards and plywood; articles of wood, wooden frame, paving block
  • Furniture, mattress, bedding and similar furnishing
  • Trunk, suitcase, vanity cases, briefcases, travelling bags and other handbags, cases
  • Detergents, washing and cleaning preparations 
  • Liquid or cream for washing the skin
  • Shampoos; Hair cream, Hair dyes (natural, herbal or synthetic) and similar other goods; henna powder or paste, not mixed with any other ingredient;
  • Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations, personal deodorants, bath preparations, perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations, room deodorizers
  • Perfumes and toilet waters
  • Beauty or make-up preparations 
  • Fans, pumps, compressors
  • Lamp and light fitting
  • Primary cell and primary batteries
  • Sanitary ware and parts thereof, of all kinds
  • Articles of plastic, floor covering, baths, shower, sinks, washbasins, seats, sanitary ware of plastic
  • Slabs of marbles and granite
  • Goods of marble and granite such as tiles
  • Ceramic tiles of all kinds
  • Miscellaneous articles such as vacuum flasks, lighters
  • Wristwatches, clocks, watch movements, watch cases, straps, parts
  • Articles of apparel & clothing, accessories of leather, guts, furskin, artificial fur and other articles such as saddlery and harness for any animal
  • Articles of cutlery, stoves, cookers and similar non-electric domestic appliances
  • Razor and razor blades
  • Multi-functional printers, cartridges 
  • Office or desk equipment 
  • Doors, windows and frames of aluminium
  • Articles of plaster such as board, sheet
  • Articles of cement or concrete or stone and artificial stone
  • Articles of asphalt or slate 
  • Articles of mica
  • Ceramic flooring blocks, pipes, conduit, pipe fittings
  • Wallpaper and wall covering
  • Glass of all kinds and articles thereof such as mirror, safety glass, sheets, glassware
  • Electrical, electronic weighing machinery
  • Fire extinguishers and charges for fire extinguishers
  • Forklifts, lifting and handling equipment
  • Bulldozers, excavators, loaders, road rollers 
  • Earth-moving and levelling machinery 
  • Escalators
  • Cooling towers, pressure vessels, reactors 
  • Crankshaft for sewing machine, tailor’s dummies, bearing housings, gears and gearing; ball or roller screws; gaskets
  • Electrical apparatus for radio and television broadcasting 
  • Sound recording or reproducing apparatus
  • Signalling, safety or traffic control equipment for transports
  • Physical exercise equipment, festival and carnival equipment, swings, shooting galleries, roundabouts, gymnastic and athletic equipment
  • All musical instruments and their parts
  • Artificial flowers, foliage and artificial fruits
  • Explosive, anti-knocking preparation, fireworks
  • Cocoa butter, fat, oil powder
  • Extract, essence and concentrates of coffee, miscellaneous food preparations
  • Chocolates, chewing gum /bubble gum
  • Malt extract and food preparations of flour, groats, meal, starch or malt extract
  • Waffles and wafers coated with chocolate or containing chocolate
  • Rubber tubes and miscellaneous articles of rubber
  • Goggles, binoculars, telescope 
  • Cinematographic cameras and projectors, image projector 
  • Microscope, specified laboratory equipment, specified scientific equipment such as for meteorology, hydrology, oceanography, geology
  • Solvent, thinners, hydraulic fluids, anti-freezing preparation
The new rates will come to force on Wednesday (November 15). Following the rate reduction, consumers would be charged a revised rate of 18 per cent on all 178 items. There would be a corresponding reduction in the minimum retail prices (MRPs) of these products.

Consumers have been advised to take note of reductions while making purchases.
First Published: Wed, November 15 2017. 21:27 IST

