GST rate revision: List of all items in the 18% slab





ITEMS THAT WOULD ATTRACT 18% GST FROM NOV 15

Wires, cables, insulated conductors, electrical insulators, electrical plugs, switches, sockets, fuses, relays, electrical connectors Electrical boards, panels, consoles, cabinets etc for electric control or distribution Particle/fibre boards and plywood; articles of wood, wooden frame, paving block Furniture, mattress, bedding and similar furnishing Trunk, suitcase, vanity cases, briefcases, travelling bags and other handbags, cases Detergents, washing and cleaning preparations Liquid or cream for washing the skin Shampoos; Hair cream, Hair dyes (natural, herbal or synthetic) and similar other goods; henna powder or paste, not mixed with any other ingredient; Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations, personal deodorants, bath preparations, perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations, room deodorizers Perfumes and toilet waters Beauty or make-up preparations Fans, pumps, compressors Lamp and light fitting Primary cell and primary batteries Sanitary ware and parts thereof, of all kinds Articles of plastic, floor covering, baths, shower, sinks, washbasins, seats, sanitary ware of plastic Slabs of marbles and granite Goods of marble and granite such as tiles Ceramic tiles of all kinds Miscellaneous articles such as vacuum flasks, lighters Wristwatches, clocks, watch movements, watch cases, straps, parts Articles of apparel & clothing, accessories of leather, guts, furskin, artificial fur and other articles such as saddlery and harness for any animal Articles of cutlery, stoves, cookers and similar non-electric domestic appliances Razor and razor blades Multi-functional printers, cartridges Office or desk equipment Doors, windows and frames of aluminium Articles of plaster such as board, sheet Articles of cement or concrete or stone and artificial stone Articles of asphalt or slate Articles of mica Ceramic flooring blocks, pipes, conduit, pipe fittings Wallpaper and wall covering Glass of all kinds and articles thereof such as mirror, safety glass, sheets, glassware Electrical, electronic weighing machinery Fire extinguishers and charges for fire extinguishers Forklifts, lifting and handling equipment Bulldozers, excavators, loaders, road rollers Earth-moving and levelling machinery Escalators Cooling towers, pressure vessels, reactors Crankshaft for sewing machine, tailor’s dummies, bearing housings, gears and gearing; ball or roller screws; gaskets Electrical apparatus for radio and television broadcasting Sound recording or reproducing apparatus Signalling, safety or traffic control equipment for transports Physical exercise equipment, festival and carnival equipment, swings, shooting galleries, roundabouts, gymnastic and athletic equipment All musical instruments and their parts Artificial flowers, foliage and artificial fruits Explosive, anti-knocking preparation, fireworks Cocoa butter, fat, oil powder Extract, essence and concentrates of coffee, miscellaneous food preparations Chocolates, chewing gum /bubble gum Malt extract and food preparations of flour, groats, meal, starch or malt extract Waffles and wafers coated with chocolate or containing chocolate Rubber tubes and miscellaneous articles of rubber Goggles, binoculars, telescope Cinematographic cameras and projectors, image projector Microscope, specified laboratory equipment, specified scientific equipment such as for meteorology, hydrology, oceanography, geology Solvent, thinners, hydraulic fluids, anti-freezing preparation The had on November 10 lowered the rates for 178 items in the highest tax slab of 28 per cent. Following the Friday meet, a GST rate of 18 per cent was fixed for the following items:

The new rates will come to force on Wednesday (November 15). Following the rate reduction, consumers would be charged a revised rate of 18 per cent on all 178 items. There would be a corresponding reduction in the minimum retail prices (MRPs) of these products.



Consumers have been advised to take note of reductions while making purchases.