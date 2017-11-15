GST rate revision: List of all items in the 18% slab

ITEMS THAT WOULD ATTRACT 18% GST FROM NOV 15
- Wires, cables, insulated conductors, electrical insulators, electrical plugs, switches, sockets, fuses, relays, electrical connectors
- Electrical boards, panels, consoles, cabinets etc for electric control or distribution
- Particle/fibre boards and plywood; articles of wood, wooden frame, paving block
- Furniture, mattress, bedding and similar furnishing
- Trunk, suitcase, vanity cases, briefcases, travelling bags and other handbags, cases
- Detergents, washing and cleaning preparations
- Liquid or cream for washing the skin
- Shampoos; Hair cream, Hair dyes (natural, herbal or synthetic) and similar other goods; henna powder or paste, not mixed with any other ingredient;
- Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations, personal deodorants, bath preparations, perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations, room deodorizers
- Perfumes and toilet waters
- Beauty or make-up preparations
- Fans, pumps, compressors
- Lamp and light fitting
- Primary cell and primary batteries
- Sanitary ware and parts thereof, of all kinds
- Articles of plastic, floor covering, baths, shower, sinks, washbasins, seats, sanitary ware of plastic
- Slabs of marbles and granite
- Goods of marble and granite such as tiles
- Ceramic tiles of all kinds
- Miscellaneous articles such as vacuum flasks, lighters
- Wristwatches, clocks, watch movements, watch cases, straps, parts
- Articles of apparel & clothing, accessories of leather, guts, furskin, artificial fur and other articles such as saddlery and harness for any animal
- Articles of cutlery, stoves, cookers and similar non-electric domestic appliances
- Razor and razor blades
- Multi-functional printers, cartridges
- Office or desk equipment
- Doors, windows and frames of aluminium
- Articles of plaster such as board, sheet
- Articles of cement or concrete or stone and artificial stone
- Articles of asphalt or slate
- Articles of mica
- Ceramic flooring blocks, pipes, conduit, pipe fittings
- Wallpaper and wall covering
- Glass of all kinds and articles thereof such as mirror, safety glass, sheets, glassware
- Electrical, electronic weighing machinery
- Fire extinguishers and charges for fire extinguishers
- Forklifts, lifting and handling equipment
- Bulldozers, excavators, loaders, road rollers
- Earth-moving and levelling machinery
- Escalators
- Cooling towers, pressure vessels, reactors
- Crankshaft for sewing machine, tailor’s dummies, bearing housings, gears and gearing; ball or roller screws; gaskets
- Electrical apparatus for radio and television broadcasting
- Sound recording or reproducing apparatus
- Signalling, safety or traffic control equipment for transports
- Physical exercise equipment, festival and carnival equipment, swings, shooting galleries, roundabouts, gymnastic and athletic equipment
- All musical instruments and their parts
- Artificial flowers, foliage and artificial fruits
- Explosive, anti-knocking preparation, fireworks
- Cocoa butter, fat, oil powder
- Extract, essence and concentrates of coffee, miscellaneous food preparations
- Chocolates, chewing gum /bubble gum
- Malt extract and food preparations of flour, groats, meal, starch or malt extract
- Waffles and wafers coated with chocolate or containing chocolate
- Rubber tubes and miscellaneous articles of rubber
- Goggles, binoculars, telescope
- Cinematographic cameras and projectors, image projector
- Microscope, specified laboratory equipment, specified scientific equipment such as for meteorology, hydrology, oceanography, geology
- Solvent, thinners, hydraulic fluids, anti-freezing preparation
Consumers have been advised to take note of reductions while making purchases.
