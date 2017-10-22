GST rate structure needs a complete overhaul: Hasmukh Adhia

With the new regime firmly entrenched, a complete overhaul of the rates is now required to reduce the burden on small and medium businesses, Secretary has said.

In an interview to PTI, he said the Goods and Services (GST), which amalgamates more than a dozen central and state levies like excise duty, service and VAT, will take about a year to stabilise.

Nearly four months since its introduction, the new indirect threw up teething troubles and compliance issues, which the Council -- the highest decision-making body of the new regime -- has addressed through several rounds of changes.

To ease hassles facing medium and small businesses in paying taxes and filing returns, it has tweaked various aspects of the new indirect regime to make it industry-friendly. Also, the Council has rationalised rates on over 100 commodities and made refund process easier for exporters.

"There is a complete overhauling that is required... it is possible that some items in the same chapter are divided. So ideally we should do harmonisation of items chapter wise and wherever we find there is a big burden on small and medium businesses and on the common man, we have to bring them down (and) then only there will be a better compliance, a better acceptability of GST," said.

He, however, said the overhauling would require some calculations by the fitment committee, which will decide which items need a rationalisation of rate under the regime which kicked in from July 1.

The Council has already cleared an approach paper for items to be considered for rationalisation but it is not binding and the council can always make deviation from the approach paper.

"So the committee will work on it for a month and then we will try and bring something as early as in Guwahati or later on," said.

The 23rd meeting of the Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister and comprising of representatives of all states, will be held in Guwahati on November 10.

"We are very keen to do it as early as possible, it depends on how much time the fitment committee takes to work on it. They need data, calculate loss. They need various comparisons. But harmonisation has to be done. A complete review has to be done," he said.

The Council has reworked various provisions of the new indirect regime which was introduced from July 1 so as to make it more industry-friendly.

The turnover threshold for composition scheme, under which businesses can pay taxes at a nominal rate, has been hiked to Rs 1 crore, from Rs 75 lakh earlier.

Also, small businesses up to Rs 1.50 crore turnover has been allowed to file returns and pay taxes quarterly, as against monthly earlier.

When asked how much time will it take to stabilise the system, said: "It will take one year. Because it is a new system for everybody... There has been a complete overhauling of system in so one year is needed".

"If you see the experience of VAT, there was opposition for one year. People were on streets because nobody knew what is, the last fellow was only paying sales It was more opposition that time than this," he said.

Introduced in 2005, replaced the earlier Sales systems. was a on sale or purchase of goods within a state and was levied by state governments.

The has subsumed over a dozen taxes and transformed India into a single market for seamless movement of goods and services.