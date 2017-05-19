GST rates are in line with expectations: Kotak Research

Little deviation from current effective tax rates, except in case of a few consumer products

The rates for 1,211 products do not show any major deviation from the current effective tax rates except in the case of a few The council has tried to mitigate the inflationary impact of by keeping rates for most items near or below the current effective Also, it would be best to assume that most rate changes will be passed on to consumers. The council will decide on the balance rates and the rate for on May 20.



The council has not decided upon the rates for categories such as ‘bidis’, biscuits, footwear, precious metals & jewelry, textiles. Key categories where rates will be higher than the present effective are two-wheelers, small cars, cement, fruit juices and chocolates. Most primary food articles like cereals, meat, fish and vegetables have been kept in 0-5% tax bracket as expected.



The council has fixed a 28% rate for passenger vehicles including two-wheelers while mid-sized cars and SUVs will attract further cess. rates for commercial vehicles and tractors are at 28% and 12%, in-line with existing indirect tax rates.



rates for cement are also at the highest slab of 28%, which is higher than the current 23-26% rates. The same rate is applicable for tiles, ceramics and sanitary-ware versus the current of 18-24%. The rate for consumer durables such as ACs, fans, refrigerators is at 28%, on expected lines.



In our view, rates in most cases are in line with the prior rates / expectations set by the government in previous briefings. As highlighted before, the anti-profiteering clause may prevent companies from retaining the benefit of lower rates versus current effective tax rates. Automobile and cement companies will likely pass on the higher taxes to consumers. Lastly, we do not see any major impact of the new tax rates on inflation. Excerpts from a Kotak Institutional Securities report



Sanjeev Prasad is executive director and co-head, Kotak Institutional Equities

