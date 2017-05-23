The Goods and Services (GST) Council, in its crucial two-day meeting, finalised the most-awaited rates for various goods and services (except few items like gold, biscuits, footwear, apparel and beedi). With this, implementation has inched another step closer to reality, raising optimism about 1 July 2017 rollout.

Notably, for most goods, the government while finalising the fitment of rates for various goods has broadly kept the rates as closest to their the existing rates.

However, for the services, the Council has agreed to four rate slabs (from current single rate slab currently), have been expanded to four slabs; while, the existing exemption list for services is largely grandfathered. Although The the exempted list for goods is yet to be finalized , we expect ; it is likely to be much leaner than the current one. On an overall basis, the government has levied a lower rate of 5% on basic goods & and services, 12 or 18% slab for the general goods & services, and 28% (plus+ cess in some certain cases) for luxury goods & and services.

Sector-wise implications

Sectorally, we believe that the FMCG sector stands to benefit from the reduction in lowering of rates for in the soaps, toothpastes and adhesives segments to 18% from v/s 22-26% currently. Similarly, indirect levy on lubricants has been lowered to 18% from v/s 27-28% currently. We believe that companies might either pass on the benefit of lower the reduction in duties to consumers or retain it to by sector participants will be either passed on to spur demand and or retained to boost margins.

For automobiles, the rates are fixed ats 28% plus + cess (1% for small petrol cars, 3% for small diesel cars and 15% for others) . This will lead to an increase in on- road prices of small diesel cars and mid-sized cars by 1.6% and 2.1%, respectively.; On-road prices for large SUVs, however, will decline.



The rates for cement has been increased to 28% from current effective rate of 22-24% currently. We believe that the increase in rates for this sector is likely to be passed on to the consumers.

Under the new rules, indirect levy of taxes on the works contracts have been increased to 12%, as against (v/s the current composite rate of ~ 7-11%. ) ; however, input credit is now permitted to be made available,; which, in our view, should is going to reduce the overall capital cost for setting up new infrastructure projects /facilities. Furthermore, the lowering of the incidence of taxation on coal (at 5% plus + cess ) is likely to reduce the overall coal costs for merchant power plants by 5%; while, it will be a pass- through for the companies operating the plants operating under the PPAs.



Inflation

We believe that since the rates on the goods (which have a higher weightage in WPI) under are broadly maintained, (which have a higher weightage in WPI ) near to the existing rates the impact on it is unlikely to impact the is unlikely to be materially.

Overall, we believe that the government has attempted to strike a balance and ensure that rates are non- inflationary. Needless to say, there are some divergences versus expectations on sectoral rates. We do not see any rationale for near-term buoyancy in markets, as rates are not disruptive and have been largely kept around existing incidences.

Going forward, implementation of will be a critical monitorable from the market's perspective. Clarity around the treatment of inventory (especially for goods where rates are going to be lowered) will be important to soothe the nerves of trade participants. We believe that in the medium to long term will provide a big catalyst for formalisation of economy, trigger efficiencies in supply chain, boost revenue collection for government and aid the shift towards Organized

==========================

The author is head of research at Views expressed are his own