Tax refunds of July and August for exporters to be processed from October 10, he said. GST rates of 27 items reviewed by the GST Council, including sliced dry mangoes, khakhra, unbranded namkeen, chapati have been been cut. E-way bill to be implemented from April 1, said the finance minister.
GST rate on some stationery items, diesel engine parts has been reduced to 18% from 28%.
Group of Ministers will study taxation regime for restaurants, especially on bifurcation on basis of AC & non-AC restaurants.
