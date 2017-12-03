GST refunds: Exporters file over 10,000 applications for November

With over 10,000 applications for refunds filed by exporters till November, the Network on Sunday asked exporters to ensure that the claims do not exceed the paid in that month.

The (CBEC) had last month started refunds for exporters of goods who have paid IGST and have claimed refunds based on shipping bill by filling up Table 6A.

Earlier this month, it allowed businesses making zero-rated supplies or those who have paid IGST on or those want to claim input credit to fill Form RFD-01A.

It asked them to approach chief commissioner of central and the commissioner of state for the claim.

"As on November 3,05,677 applications have already been filed by exporters using RFD-01 and 4,386 applications have been filed by them using Table-6 A of GSTR-1," said a statement by the Network.

The Ministry had last week said that exporters had claimed refunds of Rs 6,500 crore in the first four months of the rollout, and had advised them to file claims in proper form with matching shipping bills to facilitate early settlements.

The goods and services (GST) was rolled out from July 1.

GSTN, the company handling the technology backbone of the new indirect regime, said that in order to claim refunds for any month, the exporter would have to file initial sales return or GSTR-3B for that month.

"The amount of refund claimed in Table-6A should not be more than the amount paid in GSR-3B of that month," it said, adding that details of shipping bills, as filed with Customs, should be provided in Table-6A.

This would help avoid delay or rejection of Integrated (IGST) refund demand, GSTN added.

"It is important for the exporters to fill the refund details accurately since the computer system is designed to automatically grant refunds without the involvement of any officer by matching information that is furnished on the portal and Customs system," it said.