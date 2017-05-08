GST regime: Quarterly filing of returns not workable, says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister on Monday said that the quarterly filing of returns under goods and services tax (GST) was not workable for above Rs 50 lakh turnover.

"For all tax payers it is not workable to have quarterly return because has to be given every month," said in a letter to All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary

Only small taxpayers, whose turnover is below Rs 50 lakh per annum under the composition scheme, can avail of filing quarterly returns. But these will not be able to avail of

Singh in a letter to the Finance Minister questioned the requirement of submission of 37 forms in a year by a taxpayer under the GST, which would hamper the ease of doing business.

Currently the taxpayer needs to file only four forms in a year — one every quarter.

"You (Jaitley) would agree that instead of reducing the number of returns you have increased it by nine times. Would it improve our global ranking in ease of doing business which your government has been promising," Singh wrote.

noted that the taxpayer needs to file only his initial return on the 10th of every month, while the other returns on invoice matching and availment of are auto-populated.

"The model of invoice matching for eligibility of of the recipient has been adopted in the design after much deliberation in the Council. One of the most important advantages of adopting this model is for curbing the possible tax evasion on account of fake invoice frauds," said.

"Though inward returns and monthly returns will be auto-populated, still the taxpayer will have to validate these details before submission and add additional information like paid under reverse charge mechanism, details of credit notes etc.," expert Pritam Mahure told IANS.

Further, putting onus on buyers (that vendor should file returns) to enable claim of would be found cumbersome by small businesses, Mahure added.