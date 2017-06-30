GST regime: You will have to pay more for banking services from Saturday

Most of the financial services would attract a higher tax of 18% as against 15% as of now

Consumers will have to shell out more for services, premium payments and bills with the rollout from tomorrow.



Under the Goods and Services Tax, effective midnight tonight, most of the financial services would attract a higher of 18 per cent as against 15 per cent as of now.



Banks and companies have been already sending messages and mails to their customers about the new rates which would be charged.



"Dear policyholder, revision of service on account of will come to effect from July 1, 2017," said a Corporation of (LIC) message.



National (PNB) informed its customers that "with effect from July 1, 2017, the existing service of 15 per cent levied on all the services will be replaced by a of 18 per cent."



Common services that would attract higher service include debit card, fund transfer, ATM withdrawal beyond the number of free services, processing fee, locker rentals, issuance of cheque books/drafts/duplicate passbooks, collection of bills, collection of outstation cheques, cash handling charges and SMS alerts.



Besides, life and non-life premiums would see an increase from 15 per cent to 18 per cent.



Canara HSBC Oriental of Commerce Life Company Chief Financial Officer Gaurav Seth said the premium amount on a term policy will be 18 per cent from 15 per cent currently.



"In case of endowment policy, the first year premium is liable to be taxed at 4.50 per cent with effect from the mid- night today from existing 3.75 per cent and on subsequent year premium, it will rise by 0.38 per cent to 2.25 per cent," Seth said.



of Maharashtra CEO and MD Ravindra P Marathe said with will result in increased cost of almost all services offered to customers.



The nation will witness the official rollout of in a live telecast tonight from the Parliament's Central Hall.



The rollout is to be graced by President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Modi. Prime Minister Modi's Cabinet colleagues including Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and others as well as eminent dignitaries from the industry and acclaimed fields will also be present.

Press Trust of India