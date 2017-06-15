GST registration for biz to reopen on June 25 as 1st deadline ends today

At present, among 80 lakh assessees, 64.35 lakh have migrated to the GSTN portal

If you have not been able to register for the Network (GSTN) within the deadline ending on Thursday, do not panic! There's one more chance coming your way as the registration for existing excise, and (VAT) payers will reopen on June 25.



There are about 80 lakh excise, and assessees at present, of which 64.35 lakh have already migrated to the portal — the company that is readying the information technology backbone of the regime.



The window for migration to the GSTN, which opened on June 1, will close on Thursday and during the fortnight, 4.35 lakh taxpayers have enrolled taking the total to 64.35 lakh. However, this is 80 per cent of the existing assessees.



Chairman sought to allay concerns of businesses who have not registered so far saying that the department is "obligated" to provide them with a smooth transition into the regime but traders should also come forward and complete the registration process by filling the application form.



"Whosoever wants to do business under and wants to migrate, we will provide facility to them even after June 15. From June 25, anyone who is left out now, can come and file information and migrate to GST," Kumar told PTI.



Registration with the is necessary for doing business in the regime as businesses will have to upload monthly sales data as well as file return forms on this portal.



"People should not panic. If you are left out, you will get another opportunity because the law says anybody who is registered under taxes which are subsumed under if they have a valid PAN then they will be given a valid registration. So, it is the department's obligation to give them provisional registration provided they have PAN. Therefore, even if they miss this window of June 15, they can come back on June 25," Kumar added.



However, is prodding taxpayers and has sent emails to over 30 lakh assesses who have not completed their registration process to make them ready by scheduled rollout date of July 1.



When a business registers under GST, it is given a provisional GSTIN ( Identification Number). After that, in the second stage, the business has to log in to the portal and give details of its business, like the main place of business, additional place of business, directors and bank account details.



Thereafter, the business has to verify its registration through digital signature, or by generating electronic verification code (EVC).



Kumar said that of the 64.35 lakh assessees who have migrated into the portal, about 30 lakh has not completed the second stage of registration since they are having troubles uploading digital signature or getting EVC.



"What we are telling the businesses is if you do not complete the migration process you cannot issue invoices. In the e-mail, we have asked them to complete the registration by filling up the required documents and saving them on the portal. The will then e-mail them the Application Reference Number (ARN) after June 15," he said.



Businesses with turnover above Rs 20 lakh has to register with the Those with turnover below the threshold too has to register if they want to claim input credit.



Kumar said that not all assessees would migrate to the portal as businesses with a turnover of up to Rs 5 lakh are currently exempt from



Since in up to Rs 20 lakh turnover is exempt, so all of the assessees would not migrate to the However, if they supplying to other businesses or if they want to pass on credit, then registration of business would be required.



Till April 30, around 60 lakh taxpayers out of total 80 lakh, had migrated to the new payment portal of The tally has now gone up to 64.35 lakh.



The process of migration of existing assessees to the had started in a phased manner from November 2016. The Centre had earlier set March 31 as the migration deadline, which was later extended to April 30.



Last week, Prime Minister reviewed the IT and other preparedness for the rollout of the from July 1 and said it will be "a turning point" in the country's economy. He had directed the officials that maximum attention be paid to cyber-security in IT systems linked to the



Technology preparedness is an important aspect of the proposed indirect regime, as the would be processing about 300 crore invoices every month.

Press Trust of India