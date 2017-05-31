GST: Restaurants, hotels keep shutters down in South

Almost 500,000 eateries, including hotels, and bakeries, across the five southern states were shut on Monday following the one-day bandh declared by the Hotels and Association and by the Indian Hotels and Association (SIHRA).

The shutdown was to protest the Centre’s move to levy of 12-28 per cent on the sector. Standalone and ordinary hotels in the would be hit if rates are high. For instance, in and Puducherry do not have a service charge and just have to pay value added of around five per cent. But under GST, they would have to pay 12 per cent In many North Indian states, the 12 per cent would be fine as some establishments already pay around 18 per cent

M Venkada Subbu, president, Hotels and Association, said: “The strike would see a loss of around Rs 500 crore.”

Some makeshift food joints remained open in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and

Bengaluru, India’s tech hub, has a thriving restaurant scene, catering to migrants from across the country. Around Rs 10 crore worth of business would be affected, said officials of the Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA).

The city has 3,000 registered hotels and restaurants, which had downed shutters in solidarity with the bandh call. However, the Pradesh Hotels and Association did not participate in the bandh.

"We wanted to show solidarity with the bandh call across India," said Chandrashekara Hebbar, President of BBHA. "The government has proposed a levy of 5-18 per cent on different categories of We have asked for relief."