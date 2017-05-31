GST: Restaurants, hotels keep shutters down in South

Almost 500,000 eateries, including hotels, restaurants
and bakeries, across the five southern states were shut on Monday following the one-day bandh declared by the Tamil Nadu
Hotels and Restaurants
Association and by the South
Indian Hotels and Restaurants
Association (SIHRA).
The shutdown was to protest the Centre’s move to levy tax
of 12-28 per cent on the sector. Standalone restaurants
and ordinary hotels in the south
would be hit if rates are high. For instance, restaurants
in Kerala
and Puducherry do not have a service charge and just have to pay value added tax
of around five per cent. But under GST, they would have to pay 12 per cent tax.
In many North Indian states, the 12 per cent tax
would be fine as some establishments already pay around 18 per cent tax.
M Venkada Subbu, president, Tamil Nadu
Hotels and Restaurants
Association, said: “The strike would see a loss of around Rs 500 crore.”
Some makeshift food joints remained open in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana
and Karnataka.
Bengaluru, India’s tech hub, has a thriving restaurant scene, catering to migrants from across the country. Around Rs 10 crore worth of business would be affected, said officials of the Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA).
The city has 3,000 registered hotels and restaurants, which had downed shutters in solidarity with the bandh call. However, the Karnataka
Pradesh Hotels and Restaurants
Association did not participate in the bandh.
"We wanted to show solidarity with the bandh call across south
India," said Chandrashekara Hebbar, President of BBHA. "The government has proposed a levy of 5-18 per cent tax
on different categories of restaurants.
We have asked for relief."
