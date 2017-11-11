GST revamp will benefit people, strengthen tax structure: Modi

Prime Minister on Friday said that the recommendations made by the Council will benefit Indians and will add strength to the tax structure.

"The recommendations made by the Council today will further benefit our citizens and add strength to the These recommendations are in spirit of the continuous feedback we are getting from various stakeholders of the GST," Modi said in a series of tweets.

In another tweet, he said, "Jan Bhagidari is at the core of our working. All our decisions are people-inspired, people-friendly and people-centric. We are working tirelessly for India's economic integration through "

In a major revamp of the tax structure, the Council on Friday removed 178 items from the highest 28 per cent category, while cutting the tax on all restaurants outside starred-hotels to 5 per cent but withdrawing input credit facility for them.

Industry welcomed the changes saying these would boost consumer demand. Only 50 products, including luxury and sin items, white goods, cement and paints, automobiles, aeroplane and yacht parts have been retained in the top 28 per cent slab.