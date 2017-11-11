JUST IN
First demonetisation, then loan waiver, onion farmers' bank is in tatters
Business Standard

GST revamp will benefit people, strengthen tax structure: Modi

recommendations made by the GST Council are in spirit of the continuous feedback we are getting from various stakeholders on GST

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi File Photo: Twitter, ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the recommendations made by the GST Council will benefit Indians and will add strength to the tax structure.

"The recommendations made by the GST Council today will further benefit our citizens and add strength to the GST. These recommendations are in spirit of the continuous feedback we are getting from various stakeholders of the GST," Modi said in a series of tweets.

In another tweet, he said, "Jan Bhagidari is at the core of our working. All our decisions are people-inspired, people-friendly and people-centric. We are working tirelessly for India's economic integration through GST."

In a major revamp of the GST tax structure, the GST Council on Friday removed 178 items from the highest 28 per cent category, while cutting the tax on all restaurants outside starred-hotels to 5 per cent but withdrawing input credit facility for them. 
Industry welcomed the changes saying these would boost consumer demand. Only 50 products, including luxury and sin items, white goods, cement and paints, automobiles, aeroplane and yacht parts have been retained in the top 28 per cent slab.
First Published: Sat, November 11 2017. 10:44 IST

