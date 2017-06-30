GST LIVE Updates: GST Council reduces rate on fertilisers from 12% to 5%

Enter the characters shown in the image.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) will rollout from midnight tonight. Photo: PTI

LIVE : After 17 tumultuous years, a nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST) will rollout from midnight tonight, overhauling India's convoluted indirect taxation system and unifying the $2 trillion economy with 1.3 billion people into a single market. GST, which will replace more than a dozen central and state levies like factory-gate, excise duty, service tax and local sales tax or VAT, is India's biggest tax reform in the 70 years of independence and will help modernise Asia's third largest economy. Hours before the roll out of GST, traders in the business hub of Uttar Pradesh today squatted on rail tracks and stopped the Kanpur-Pratapgarh passenger train in a protest against the new tax regime. The traders led by 'Akhil Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal' leader Gyanendra Misra protested at the Lucknow railway crossing here around 9.47 AM and stopped the local train. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi dubbed the implementation of as a "tamasha", saying the reform was being rushed through in a "half-baked" manner as a "self-promotional spectacle".

8:23 PM

GST Council reduces rate on fertilisers from 12% to 5%: ANI flash

7:56 PM

Delhi: Finance Minster Arun Jaitley chairs the 18th #GST Council meeting at Vigyan Bhavan pic.twitter.com/PiwfjRRMjn — ANI (@ANI_news) June 30, 2017

7:53 PM

7:26 PM

7:04 PM

6:55 PM

Click to read more

6:48 PM ALSO READ:





6:41 PM

6:37 PM

6:13 PM GST: Trai bats for lower levy for telcos; favours a cut in rate

5:47 PM Affordable housing is set to get cheaper once GST kicks in in a few hours







5:25 PM Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu urges Congress not to be a spoilsports: Reports

5:22 PM

#GST roll-out – Complete transformation of the Indirect Taxation Landscape:https://t.co/Em4JyXxchM — MIB India (@MIB_India) June 30, 2017

5:12 PM Know what gets cheaper and costlier from tomorrow

5:11 PM

5:10 PM India's GST version is more complex than Australia, Singapore: Here's why

5:09 PM Ravinder Saroop, Commissioner, CBEC, Ministry of Finance





5:07 PM Buying a car, gold or property? How GST will impact your expenses

5:05 PM

#EaseOfDoingBusiness will improve, prices of commodities used by common man will reduce & job opportunities will rise after #GSTrollout. — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 30, 2017

5:04 PM

At midnight ceremony in Parliament #GSTrollout will take place. It will prove to be beneficial for economic development of states & country. — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 30, 2017

4:59 PM India deserves GST that doesn't put its ordinary citizens, small businesses & traders through tremendous pain & anxiety: Rahul Gandhi

4:51 PM GST launch at midnight today: Promises, pitfalls of the historic tax reform

4:44 PM GST transition pangs: Confusing times ahead for retailers, consumers

4:43 PM

4:43 PM

4:35 PM Six core tasks in 18 months: How Infosys rolled out GST

4:32 PM

This is what Modi ji & the BJP really think of GST #GSTTamasha pic.twitter.com/WyXMEEwOv5 — INC India (@INCIndia) June 30, 2017

4:32 PM

4:27 PM

#GST Single biggest tax reform in the history of nation would become reality today at the stroke of midnight hour #OneNationOneTaxOneMarket pic.twitter.com/bjSTs6DSyD — GST@GoI (@askGST_GoI) June 30, 2017

4:24 PM June 30 Midnight: GST set to rollout.

4:24 PM June 29: Congress, Left too decide to skip launch.

4:24 PM

June 28: Mamata Banerjee announces her party's decision to skip midnight launch of GST.

4:23 PM June 21: All states except Jammu and Kashmir pass SGST law.

4:23 PM May 19: GST Council decides on 5, 12, 18 and 28% as service tax slabs.

4:23 PM May 18: GST Council fits over 1,200 goods in one of the four tax slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28%. Over 80% of goods of mass consumption either exempted or taxed under 5% slab.





GST Council fixes cess on luxury and sin goods to create kitty for compensating states.

4:21 PM February 18: GST Council finalises draft compensation bill providing to make good any revenue loss to states in first five years of GST rollout.

4:21 PM January 16, 2017: Jaitley announces July 1 as GST rollout deadline. Centre, states agree on contentious issue of dual control and taxing rights on goods at high sea.

4:21 PM March 4: GST Council approves CGST and Integrated-GST bills.





March 20: Cabinet approved CGST, IGST and UT GST and Compensation bills.

March 27: Jaitley tables CGST, IGST, UT GST and Compensation bills in Parliament. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha pass all the four key GST Bills - Central GST (CGST), Integrated GST (IGST), State GST (SGST) and Union Territory GST (UTGST)

4:20 PM November 3: GST Council agrees on four slab tax structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28% along with an additional cess on luxury and sin goods.

4:12 PM

February 2015: Jaitley sets April 1, 2016 as deadline for GST rollout.

May 6, 2015: Lok Sabha passes GST Constitutional Amendment Bill.

May 12, 2015: The Amendment Bill presented in the Rajya Sabha.

Congress demands the Bill be sent to Select Committee of Rajya Sabha; demands capping GST rate at 18 per cent.

May 14, 2015: The GST Bill forwarded to joint committee of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

August 2015: Government fails to win the support of Opposition to pass the bill in the Rajya Sabha where it lacks sufficient number.

4:10 PM 2014: GST Bill cleared by Standing Committee lapses as Lok Sabha dissolves; BJP-led NDA government comes to power.



December 18, 2014: Cabinet approves 122nd Constitution Amendment Bill to GST.



December 19, 2014: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley introduces the Constitution (122nd) Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha; Congress objects.

4:09 PM August 2013: Parliamentary standing committee submits report to Parliament suggesting improvements on GST. GST Bill gets ready for introduction in Parliament.

4:09 PM October 2013: Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi opposes GST Bill saying state would incur losses worth Rs 14,000 crore every year due to GST.

4:08 PM February 2013: Declaring UPA government's resolve to introducing GST, Chidambaram in his Budget speech makes provision for Rs 9,000 crore to compensate states for losses incurred because of GST.

4:08 PM November 2012: Finance Minister P Chidambaram holds meetings with state finance ministers; decides to resolve all issues by December 31, 2012 for GST rollout.

4:07 PM Asim Dasgupta resigns, replaced by the then Kerala Finance Minister KM Mani.

4:07 PM March 29, 2011: GST Bill referred to Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance led by Yashwant Sinha.

4:07 PM March 22, 2011: UPA-II tables 115th Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha for bringing GST.

4:06 PM Pranab Mukherjee defers GST to April 1, 2011.

4:06 PM February 2010: Finance Ministry starts mission-mode computerisation of commercial taxes in states, to lay the foundation for GST rollout.

4:05 PM BJP opposes GST basic structure.

4:04 PM 2009: Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee announces basic structure of GST as designed by Dasgupta committee; retains 2010 deadline

4:04 PM November 10, 2009: Empowered Committee submits a discussion paper in the public domain on GST welcoming debate.

4:03 PM April 30, 2008: The Empowered Committee submits a report titled 'A Model and Roadmap Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India' to the government

4:03 PM 2008: Empowered Committee of State Finance Ministers constituted.

4:03 PM 2004: Vijay Kelkar, then advisor to the Finance Ministry, recommends GST to replace the existing tax regime.

4:03 PM 2003: The Vajpayee government forms a task force under Vijay Kelkar to recommend tax reforms.

4:03 PM February 28, 2006: GST appears in the Budget speech for the first time; Finance Minister P Chidambaram sets an ambitious April 1, 2010 as deadline for GST implementation. He says the Empowered Committee of finance ministers will prepare a road map for GST.

4:02 PM February 1986: Finance Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh proposes a major overhaul of the excise taxation structure in the budget for 1986-87.