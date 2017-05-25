GST roll-out may increase expense ratio of mutual fund houses by 3%

Expense ratio is measure of cost incurred by an investment company to operate its mutual fund

With three per cent increase in likely after the implementation of (GST) from July 1, the of houses across the country will also go up by 3 per cent.



is the measure of the cost incurred by an investment company to operate its (MF).



The will, however, benefit small MF distributors having an annual income of up to Rs 20 lakh.



The government has exempted distributors' annual earning up to Rs 20 lakh from paying Currently, distributors earning up to Rs 10 lakh as a commission are exempted from paying



"We should wait for the fine print before we jump to any conclusion. However, what I understand for now, is that will increase marginally," PPFAS chairman and chief executive (CEO), Neil Parag Parikh told PTI in Mumbai on Thursday.



"At my company, the for direct plans is currently 1.8 per cent, and 2.3 per cent in case of regular plans plus the existing of 15 per cent. In case increases to 18 per cent than the of these two plans will also go up accordingly," he added.



CEO, Waqar Naqvi said that "with the implementation of GST, the total of my company will go up, though marginally."



"However, small distributors with an annual income of up to Rs 20 lakh and who comprise around 80 per cent of total distribution force in the industry will get benefited out of the new tax regime," he added.



Industry experts also feel that products are set to become costlier on the implementation of



At present, attracts 15 per cent However, under GST, it would be increased by 3 per cent to 18 per cent.



Still, fund houses are bullish about



" implementation will surprise positively as everyone is getting ready for a smooth transition," chief executive A Balasubramanian said.

