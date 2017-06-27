GST rollout: 50,000 Delhi cloth shops on three-day strike seeking exemption

Around 50,000 wholesale cloth shops were shut in the national capital on Tuesday in protest against the Goods and Services (GST) that is to roll out from July 1.

Vice President of Hindustani Mercantile Association, an association of wholesale cloth traders, Shri Bhagwan Bansal, said the nationwide strike of cloth merchants will continue till Thursday to press for exemption from

Thousands of cloth merchants gathered at Chandni Chowk here and raised their voice against the

Bansal demanded exemption for cloth traders from for a year and said that cloth merchants should be given proper training about levies before implementing the pan-India policy.

Bansal said that cloth merchants are not acquainted with the regime.

He asked why there was hurry to implement the policy.

Bansal said the central government is not clear about its policy regarding implementation of

He warned that if the government does not accept their demand then they will extend the protest for an indefinite period.

He said that cloth merchants across the country are observing the three-day nationwide strike.

The government has announced a of 12 per cent on ready made garments, five percent on natural yarn and fabric cotton and 18 per cent on man-made yarn under the