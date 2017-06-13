GST rollout from July 1; don't believe in rumours, clarifies govt

Ministry said that preparations are in full swing for a smooth implementation of GST

Ministry said that preparations are in full swing for a smooth implementation of GST

The on Tuesday emphasised that will be rolled out from July 1 and preparations are in full swing for its smooth implementation, as it sought to dispel rumours of a possible deferment.



There have been demands from certain sections of the industry for a deferment of rollout. Minister too had proposed to postpone by a month.



"The of has emphasised that is scheduled to roll out on July 1, 2017. The (CBEC) in coordination with the state governments have increased their outreach programmes so as to reach the last trader," a ministry statement said.



In a tweet, Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said: "The rumours about implementation being delayed are false. Please do not be misled by it".



The ministry said that preparations are in full swing for a smooth implementation of the landmark reform from July.



The Council, chaired by Union Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising state counterparts, had over the last three weeks decided rates on over 1,200 goods and 500 services and fitted them in either of 5, 12, 18 or 28 per cent slab.



After the last meeting of Council, Jaitley had said the Centre and states have completed discussion on most of the issues.



"Irrespective of the date in which it starts, some people will say they are not ready, so that has no option but to get ready... You require honest intent for that," he had said, responding to a query that small traders and artisans were not technologically ready for meeting compliance.

Press Trust of India