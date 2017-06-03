GST rollout from July 1 will have serious problems: Amit Mitra

Minister today said roll out of the Goods and Services (GST) from July 1 will have "serious problems" and there is no harm in delaying its implementation by a month.

However, Minister exuded confidence that states are ready to implement the new indirect regime from July 1.

"I will stick to the target date," Jaitley said.

Demanding delayed implementation of the GST, Mitra said: "If Centre forces July 1 roll out, there will be serious problems. When we can see signs of major problem, what is the harm in delaying by a month or so. Today also I have expressed my views saying it should be delayed".

Mitra also said that the Union minister has to first decide whether Goods and Services Network (GSTN) is ready for it.

"So far, GSTN has been able to do test drive on 200-300 companies in each state. Forms and rules have been changed in May. The minister has to decide whether it should go ahead with the biggest fiscal reform when the IT preparedness is not 100 per cent," he added.

On his demand for low rate for bidis, he said, "We will raise the issue again in Council meet on June 11".

Today, the council decided to bidis at highest slab of 28 per cent and tendu leaves at 18 per cent. There will be no cess on bidis.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had yesterday said her government would not support the new system in its present form and that her government would write to Jaitley for making changes to make it suitable for all the sections of the society.

"We will not support the in its present form. In its present form, it doesn't suit every section, especially the unorganised sector. They (Centre) have to rectify it...We have to continue with our fight to bring down the rates on certain products. Unless the rates are reduced, they will adversely impact the state's economy and employment," Banerjee had said.