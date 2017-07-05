GST regime: New MRP rules released, defaulting manufacturers to be fined

Govt has given 3 months time to reprint revised MRPs under the Packaged Commodities: Paswan tweeted

The on Tuesday warned that legal action will be initiated against manufacturers for not printing the revised MRP post rollout of the



Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said the has given three months time till September to reprint the revised maximum retail price (MRP) with the implementation of the landmark (GST).



In a series of tweets, Paswan said that prices of some have fallen, while some have increased with the implementation of



"Fall in prices due to lower should be passed on to ...The will take legal action against vendors not declaring revised MRP after GST," he said.



The revised rates should be displayed on so that are aware what is the MRP of each item after GST, he added.



"The has given time till September to reprint the revised MRP under the Packaged Rule," he said.



GST, launched at midnight of June 30, has subsumed all value added tax (VAT) and Octroi. It has four slabs -- 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent -- for different

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Press Trust of India