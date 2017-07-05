GST rollout: Here is the guide to all your queries

With the launch of the much awaited or goods and services tax on July 1, various government departments are working towards a smooth transition to the new indirect tax regime. is touted as the biggest tax reform since Independence.

It impacts everyone from the biggest industries and the richest businessmen to a small shopkeeper. subsumes over 15 different taxes and levies and unifies the entire country into one common market with a single tax structure, making the movement of goods easier and seamless across state and territorial borders.

Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) started a new Twitter handle (@askGST_GoI) to answer queries related to CBEC scrutinized all the tweets received on the new handle and developed them into FAQs (frequently asked questions). CBEC cautions that the tweets received or the replies quoted in these FAQs are only for educational and guidance purposes and do not hold any legal validity.

These questions cover various aspects of such as registration, refund, supply, cess, input tax credit, composition scheme, transition, invoice, exports and state

Here are some of those queries addressed by @askGST_GoI:

FAQs relating to Migration/Registration

Q: I have applied for registration and have not received ARN. What shall I do?



A: Please complete your application procedure, ARN will be generated.

Q: I have received ARN or have received ARN but not GSTIN. How do I supply goods or services or both?



A: You can supply goods or services or both on invoice without mentioning GSTIN and/or ARN. On receipt of GSTIN, you will need to issue revised invoice mentioning GSTIN. You are required to reflect this supply in your return and also pay tax thereon.

Q3: I have migrated and received Provisional ID but not GSTIN. How do I supply goods or services or both?



A: Provisional ID (PID) will be your GSTIN. You can supply goods or services or both specifying PID as your GSTIN on Invoice.

Q4: I was registered under Central Excise or Service Tax, but could not migrate and therefore have taken a new registration. Will I be eligible for transitional credit?



A: In your new registration application, if you have referred to your past registration no. of Central Excise or Service Tax, you will be eligible for transitional credit under Section 140 of CGST Act, 2017 read with Rule 117 of CGST Rules, 2017.