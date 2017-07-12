GST rollout: Student activists in Kerala send sanitary pads to Jaitely

The pads were sent as part of a protest programme organised by the outfit in various colleges

Activists of a Left students union in today posted sanitary napkins to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as a mark of protest for imposing on women's product.



Students Federation of India (SFI), the students outfit of ruling CPI(M) sent the napkins with the slogan 'Bleed without fear, Bleed without tax' written on them.



The products were sent as part of a protest programme organised by the outfit in various college campuses across the state against the taxation on



central committee member Khadeejath Suhaila inaugurated the protest event here.



Various state and district level leaders took part in the protest organised in other parts of the state.



Sanitary napkins will attract Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate of 12 per cent, a shade lower than 13.7 per cent in the previous indirect tax regime.

Press Trust of India