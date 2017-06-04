GST's new absurdity for import of goods

The website of the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) claims the goods and services (GST) will replace all surcharges and cesses, so far as these relate to supply of goods and services. However, the legal provisions show the education cess (EC) and secondary and higher education cess (SHEC) will continue to be imposed on the

The EC was introduced in 2004. That year’s Finance Act (FA) imposed a two per cent EC on excisable goods, imported goods and taxable services. Similarly, the Finance Act of 2007 (FA-07) imposed a one per cent on excisable goods, imported goods and taxable services.

In preparation for transition to the regime, the Taxation Laws (Amendments) Bill was enacted last month. This makes several amendments in the excise, customs and other laws, repealing some other provisions, to align these with the laws. It is expected to take effect on the same date as the laws.

What it has done is to repeal Section 93 of FA-04 and Section 138 of FA-07. These relate only to the EC and on excisable goods. Section 94 of FA-04 and Section 139 of FA-07, regarding imported goods, have not been repealed. This seems a conscious decision. So, the EC and on imported goods (known as customs cess) will continue.

When comes into force, Integrated (IGST) and compensation cess under the (Compensation to States) Act will be levied on imported goods covered under the new However, such goods will not attract the countervailing duty (CVD) and special additional duty (SAD), under sections 3(1) and 3(5) of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975. and compensation cess will be levied on the aggregate of assessable value, basic customs duty and any sum chargeable on that article under any law in force, in addition to and in the same manner as duty of customs, except and the compensation cess. This means EC and will become part of the value for levy of

On imported goods, the two per cent EC and one per cent are levied on the total of basic customs duty and any sum chargeable on such goods under any other law in force, as an addition to, and in the same manner as, a duty of customs, except SAD, CVD, safeguard duty, anti-dumping duty, EC and This again means and compensation cess will become part of the value for levy of EC and

In sum, EC and will be added to the value for charging and compensation cess. Also, and compensation cess will be added to the value for charging EC and An unending cascading of taxes – and an absurd situation.

CBEC should pay attention to these details and get the necessary amendments made in the laws before comes into force, to avoid confusion.

E-mail: tncrajagopalan@gmail.com