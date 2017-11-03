GST: Sports goods sales drop by 60%, says survey

After the implementation of the goods and services tax
(GST), sales
of sports goods
and equipment have declined by 50-60 per cent, claims a survey by the Traders Association of Sporting Goods and Physical Exercise Equipment (TASGPEE). Covering 67 fitness equipment
retailers and 250 potential fitness equipment
customers across the country, the survey found there has been an unprecedented nationwide slump in the sales
of fitness equipment
in the past four months, the association said.
Under the new indirect tax
regime, sports goods
and equipment attract tax
in the range of 12-28 per cent. Sports goods
and physical exercise equipment manufacturers and retailers have sought re-classification as “sports goods”. This would help the entire gamut of products to come under the GST
rate slab of 12 per cent.
