GST, stronger rupee may result in flat Indian apparel exports growth: AEPC

Indian growth may remain flat or at the most see marginal rise this year, due to factors like Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation, against and sluggish global demand, among others.

Industry representatives have hazarded a single digit growth in apparel exports, due to disruption in domestic production of the textile value chain, along with rise in raw material costs.

For instance, according to Rahul Mehta, President of Clothing Manufacturers' Association India (CMAI), rise in minimum wages along with rupee appreciation, among other factors, have resulted in estimates of a sluggish growth in

In the last one year, the Indian rupee has risen to 64.2 against from 66.5 levels last August. The rupee has risen almost six per cent this year against This is in contrast to six consecutive years of depreciation. Last year, India had posted a $17 billion worth of in financial year 2016-17.

As per a senior official at the Promotion Council (AEPC), India has reported a marginal five per cent growth in worth $6.9 billion for the period between April and July this year.

"We had earlier anticipated a decent 15 per cent growth in However, things appear a bit sluggish now. Apart from implementation and rupee appreciation, what has also been impacting the industry is rise in raw materials led by labour wages," said Mehta. Roughly 15 per cent of the total raw material cost of the Indian apparel industry is accrued due to labour wages.

Further, global apparel trade has also shown no signs of uptick resulting in subdued demand trends in key importing countries which may result in India's continuing to remain volatile, says a report by

"Although we have witnessed brief phases of growth in the past 18 months, the trend has been unsustainable and has failed to instil confidence. In such a scenario, sustained growth in India's remains challenging. The challenges have been further augmented by the appreciation of Indian Rupee in recent months which has reduced the competitiveness of Indian exporters vis-a-vis global counterparts," Jayanta Roy, Senior Vice-President and Group Head, Corporate Sector Ratings,

As per the report, the apparel and fabric industry has been facing further headwinds as a result of temporary disruptions caused by demonetisation drive and transition to regime. The impact of these developments has been more pronounced for the highly fragmented fabric segment, with Indian fabric production declining by one per cent in Q1 FY2018 following a flat production in FY2016 and two per cent de-growth in FY2017.

Despite the significantly higher raw material prices, the revenues of fabric manufacturers in Icra's sample grew by a modest 4% in Q1 FY2018 pointing towards a steeper de-growth in sales volumes vis-a-vis production volumes.

"De-growth in fabric sales volumes in Q1 FY2018 was higher than the aggregate nation-wide production de-growth of one per cent, due to the clearance of channel inventory by intermediaries prior to implementation," Roy added.

As a result, has noted that although the profitability of export-oriented players has been protected to an extent by prudent hedging practices, sustained strength of Indian Rupee against may exert pressure on their pricing ability and hence demand and profitability.

"Notwithstanding the likely pressures on profitability, debt levels however are expected to decline with the industry focusing on sweating the existing assets more and undertaking limited debt funded capacity additions. As a result, expects the financial risk profiles of Indian exporters as well as domestic-focused apparel/ fabric manufacturers to remain steady in the near term," the report further stated.