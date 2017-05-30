TRENDING ON BS
GST first federal product of India: Finance minister Arun jaitley
GST: Tata Steel can sell Kalinganagar products beyond Odisha

Firm was earlier bound to sell products from its Kalinganagar works only within the state

Jayajit Dash  |  Bhubaneswar 

The roll-out of the goods and services tax (GST) scheduled from July 1, will allow Tata Steel to sell finished products manufactured at its Kalinganagar steel mill, in Odisha, outside the state. Tata Steel was bound by a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the state government in November 2004 to sell finished products from its Kalinganagar products within the state. The restrictive clause was not applicable to exports. Kalinganagar started commercial operations in May 2016. Since then, its products such as ferroshots and hot rolled coils were exported, mainly to ...

GST: Tata Steel can sell Kalinganagar products beyond Odisha

Firm was earlier bound to sell products from its Kalinganagar works only within the state

The roll out of the Goods & Service Tax (GST) scheduled from July 1 this year spells good news for Tata Steel. With the introduction of the new taxation system, the steel firm can sell finished steel products manufactured at its Kalinganagar steel mill in Odisha outside the state.Tata Steel was bound by a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the Odisha government in November 2004 to sell finished products from its Kalinganagar products within the state. The restrictive clause, however, was not applicable to exports of finished products outside the country.The Kalinganagar steel plant started commercial operations in May 2016. Since then, its products like Tata Ferroshots and HR (hot rolled) coils made by the unit were exported, mainly to South East Asian nations. The finished steel products could not be sold within Odisha as the state lacked downstream industries to absorb such products. Though Odisha has a nameplate capacity of 21 million tonne (mnt) annually in steel ..
GST: Tata Steel can sell Kalinganagar products beyond Odisha

Firm was earlier bound to sell products from its Kalinganagar works only within the state

The roll-out of the goods and services tax (GST) scheduled from July 1, will allow Tata Steel to sell finished products manufactured at its Kalinganagar steel mill, in Odisha, outside the state. Tata Steel was bound by a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the state government in November 2004 to sell finished products from its Kalinganagar products within the state. The restrictive clause was not applicable to exports. Kalinganagar started commercial operations in May 2016. Since then, its products such as ferroshots and hot rolled coils were exported, mainly to ...

