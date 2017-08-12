GST tax slabs to be reduced after revenue improves: Arjun Kumar Meghwal

The number of slabs in the Goods and Services (GST) regime would be reduced with improvement in revenue, Union Minister of State for and Corporate Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said here on Saturday.

With the exempted category, the existing slabs are of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent.

Defending the different slabs, he said the central government was trying to introduce the new system with the consent of states and did not want to impose it.

"The Centre could have taken decisions in the Council on the basis of the majority but that was not done," the Minister said at an interactive session organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce.

Meghwal also said as many as 13,20,000 new dealers have registered themselves in the system so far after the implementation of Out of which, 56,000 were from West Bengal, the highest in India.

He said the total number of registered dealers in the indirect system in the pre- regime was 80,00,000.