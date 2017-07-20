GST waiver on sanitary pads: Bombay HC notice to Centre, Maharashtra govt

The Bombay High Court today issued notice to the and the Maharashtra government seeking their response to a plea for of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on pads.



A city-based NGO Shetty Women Welfare Foundation had approached the court on June 29 stating of on napkins was necessary to make access to basic menstrual hygiene products easier for women.



A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice N M Jamdar issued notice to the and the state government and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.The petition contended that only 12 per cent women in India can afford napkins thus leaving the basic hygiene product out of reach for the remaining population.Under the regime that rolled out on July 1, napkins are in the 12 per cent tax category.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)