GST: What are consequences of procuring goods from an unregistered vendor?

Our client is a partnership firm, trading in shares and securities. They also have income from investment consultancy and have obtained a GST (goods and services tax) number. Can GST levied on consultancy income be set off against GST paid on brokerage for buying and selling of shares? A supplier of services is permitted to avail of input tax credit for goods/services/capital goods used in the course or furtherance of business. There is no requirement to establish a one-to-one correlation between goods/services procured and taxable services rendered for utilisation of input tax ...