GST: What are consequences of procuring goods from an unregistered vendor?

Our client is a partnership firm, trading in shares and securities. They also have income from investment consultancy and have obtained a GST (goods and services tax) number. Can GST levied on consultancy income be set off against GST paid on brokerage for buying and selling of shares? A supplier of services is permitted to avail of input tax credit for goods/services/capital goods used in the course or furtherance of business. There is no requirement to establish a one-to-one correlation between goods/services procured and taxable services rendered for utilisation of input tax ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?