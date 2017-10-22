GST: What is the procedure to be followed in case of a sale return?

Is it necessary for all commission agents to register under GST irrespective of the turnover, according to the Section 24? If not, request you to explain which type of agents should compulsorily register? The Central Goods and Services Tax Act defines an agent as a person, including a factor, broker etc, who carries on the business of supply or receipt of goods or services or both on behalf of another. According to the registration provisions under the GST law, certain persons are mandatorily required to take registration even though their annual aggregate turnover may be ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?